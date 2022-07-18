Hawkesbury Gazette
Our People

Why Andrew North donates his time as a volunteer with St John Ambulance NSW

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 18 2022 - 2:10am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew North (right) with St John Ambulance Hawkesbury City Division Officer in Charge, Paul Barber, presenting a volunteer award. Picture: Supplied

For Windsor resident Andrew North, volunteering was a no-brainer: he had always liked helping people and with his experience as a paramedic, he was able to combine his skills and passion to provide a valuable service to his community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.