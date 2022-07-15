Pitt Town community comes together to support each other through devastation

Local-run businesses in Pitt Town have been hit hard in recent times, being devastated by the three major floods events this year alone.
Despite the circumstances, this hasn't dampened their spirits or their willingness to lend a helping hand.
On Friday, July 8, during the recent flood event, volunteers from Milestones Early Learning Pitt Town and Papilio Early Learning Pitt Town jumped at the opportunity to support those in need.
Centre leaders, Nadina Elias and Catherine Magazzu coordinated a group of enthusiastic volunteers to partner with local IGA Pitt Town and local charity, Hawkesbury Helping Hands, to provide a hot BBQ lunch and pack grocery items for flood affected families in the area.
Ms Elias said that as a team and community, it was hard to comprehend that their little community had endured so much devastation.
"This isn't the first time Milestones Early Learning Pitt Town and Papilio Pitt Town have worked together as sister centres to support our beautiful community," she said.
"So we banned together to ensure we could continue to do our part for those in need with a positive attitude, ready to tackle the challenges and be there to support one another."
The centres were approached by Pitt Town resident, Stacy O'Toole, who had been working tirelessly around the clock to ensure this community BBQ could go ahead.
Ms Elias said she I reached out to the Pitt Town services and had an abundance of educators that wanted to do their bit and volunteer their time on the day.
"With the support from Hawkesbury Helping Hands and The IGA Pitt Town and other local members from the community, the BBQ was a huge success and definitely brought a smile to those who have been doing it tough," she said.
"As a team we served food, assisted in packing grocery items and more importantly, checked in with everyone to see how they are going.
"Sometimes a conversation is all that's needed in times like these."
Ms Magazzu said to have had the opportunity to be completely connected within the community was beyond amazing for their team members.
"Our team members had an abundance of pride and created a sense of happiness that we had the opportunity to take some time to give back to our community," she said.
"Our Pitt Town community is known to have the ability to unite as one.
"Our aim as a community is to continue to support anyone in need, which contributes to the relationships we have formed in Pitt Town."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
