Hawkesbury Gazette

Pitt Town community comes together to support each other through devastation

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:08am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local-run businesses in Pitt Town have been hit hard in recent times, being devastated by the three major floods events this year alone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.