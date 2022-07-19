'Very happy': Green thumbs and a good yarn keep Margaret young

Sometimes the simple life is all you need: a garden, knitting, community work and your friends.
Margaret Davis, 78, from Richmond, says the only way she'll ever leave the Hawkesbury is "in a box" - such is her love for the community and wide open spaces.
"I love the area," she says. "I don't think we'll ever get overcrowded with high-rises here because of the RAAF Base. It's a lovely, country, rural sort of area to live in."
Ms Davis is a member of the Hawkesbury District Agricultural Society's Ladies Auxiliary, with which she has been helping put together the arts and crafts pavilion at the Hawkesbury Show for about 20 years.
She is also a member of Kurrajong Handspun Crafts, which meets twice a week at the North Richmond Community Centre.
"I like the friendship, the people, and helping other people. We do lots of different things, it's a great club," Ms Davis says.
A self professed green thumb, Ms Davis keeps "the nicest garden on the street" and used to enter her cottage garden - which features roses, snapdragons, spring flowers, bulbs and pansies - into the Hawkesbury City Council garden competition when it was running.
I was brought up in the pencil and paper generation. The only thing I use my phone for is to chat with people or send a message.- Margaret Davis
"I lived on acreage for years and my husband died 10 years ago so I downsized. I have good neighbours," she says.
Ms Davis doesn't mind the sound of the RAAF planes flying over Richmond - in fact, she says she's "used to them", as her husband was in the air force.
She says the key to feeling great every day is to find enjoyment in life.
"I don't feel that old, I thought when I was 50 that I wouldn't feel as fit as I do. I'm really happy. I have a nice house, a big garden, and I have two chooks," she says.
Not a huge fan of technology, Ms Davis would rather have a yarn with a mate than use social media.
"I only bought a computer because my son is in IT," she says. "I was brought up in the pencil and paper generation. The only thing I use my phone for is to chat with people or send a message."
