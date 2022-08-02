Hawkesbury Gazette

Bligh Park Soccer hosts pancreatic cancer fundraiser for charity PanKind

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pancreatic cancer was the third-biggest cancer killer in Australia in 2021, and a South Windsor resident is on a mission to spread awareness after losing her father to the disease.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.