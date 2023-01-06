Hawkesbury Gazette

Deputy Mayor Barry Calvert recognised for 23 years of local government service

Updated January 6 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Mayor Barry Calvert with his Local Government Service Award. Picture supplied

Hawkesbury City's Deputy Mayor, Barry Calvert - who has also served as Mayor - has been recognised for 23 years of service to local government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.