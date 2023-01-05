Hawkesbury Gazette

Mayors welcome the success of campaign for road repairs fund

By Finn Coleman
January 5 2023 - 5:00pm
Hawkesbury City Mayor Sarah McMahon, Hornsby Shire Mayor Philip Ruddock and Hills Shire Mayor Dr Peter Gangemi in November 2022 at the launch of their campaign at Thompson Square in Windsor. Picture by Finn Coleman.

Hawkesbury City Council will be among the LGAs to share the $500 million pothole and road repairs funding announced by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Tuesday, January 3.

