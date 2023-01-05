Hawkesbury Gazette

Bede Polding College receives Ministerial Commendation for flood resilience

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 5 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:24pm
Bede Polding College representatives accept a Ministerial Commendation for flood resilience from Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell. Picture supplied

Bede Polding College was one of 14 flood-affected NSW schools to receive a special commendation for resilience during a state ceremony for first-in-course HSC achievers before the end of the year.

