Bede Polding College was one of 14 flood-affected NSW schools to receive a special commendation for resilience during a state ceremony for first-in-course HSC achievers before the end of the year.
The Ministerial Commendation was awarded to Bede Polding, located at South Windsor, for resilience as a result of withstanding multiple floods in the Hawkesbury region.
Bede Polding Principal Mark Compton said: "As a proud part of the broader Hawkesbury community, Bede Polding College is honoured to be recognised for grit, determination and resilience through what has been a very challenging year.
"It's a defining moment for our Year 12 students to be celebrated by the Minister, and it speaks volumes about our strong College community too."
School leaders Ciara Murphy, Olivia Dimech and Adam Begini attended the HSC Commendation Awards with NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell.
Minister Mitchell said the new awards recognised school communities who went to incredible lengths to set up learning spaces and provide the necessary resources to ensure students could continue learning.
"It is so important that we celebrate students who have achieved outstanding outcomes in the face of adversity, which is why we have introduced a new award to recognise the resilience of schools impacted by flooding across the state," she said.
Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Director Learning Maura Manning acknowledged the Class of 2022's excellence and endurance.
"Today is all about celebrating these students' outstanding results and the resilience of the Class of 2022," Ms Manning said.
"Each and every one of our HSC students has weathered a really challenging few years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's also wonderful to see Bede Polding Catholic College celebrated for their leadership despite facing frequent flooding."
Hawkesbury Gazette journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
