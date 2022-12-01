Hawkesbury has been identified as an area of regional koala significance, and a major report to be released early next year will provide the latest data about what this means for the future of the iconic species.
The report was commissioned by a new voice fighting for koala protection, Sydney Basin Koala Network - run by environmental non-profit Total Environment Centre, with three-year funding from rescue organisation WIRES.
The Network was developed to fight back against the NSW Government "as it considers legislation and new urban sprawl that would put the endangered species at further risk".
It is dedicated to creating awareness and has released a new study with market research company YouGov that finds most NSW residents - including those in the Hawkesbury - don't know they are neighbours to koalas.
Jeff Angel, Director of Total Environment Centre, said koalas are living in the forests around Sydney and in the region stretching from Newcastle to the Blue Mountains to Nowra, and are at risk from increasing urbanisation, mining and logging.
"This species has been listed as endangered by the Commonwealth and NSW governments and yet we have legislation on the table that is actively working to undermine their conservation. The new Network will pursue their protection," Mr Angel said.
The Network will be holding community briefings next year about the regions' (including Hawkesbury's) koalas and threats to their survival, and will also issue annual progress reports, undertake citizen science training sessions, and be active on social media.
Over the coming months, they will be recruiting Hawkesbury groups to assist them. Nearby, the Hills-Hornsby Rural Koala Project is on board.
"It's essential the public who want koalas protected are given a big voice in future plans for the remaining habitat," Mr Angel told the Gazette.
"This means they should take every opportunity to pressure decision makers; join local environment groups; inform their social networks; and come along to our community briefings where they can learn more about action to protect koalas."
The YouGov study found "a big majority" of urban and regional people want koala habitat protected from urban development, mining and logging.
"We need to act now to preserve remaining koala habitat and connecting corridors so they have the best chance of survival in coming decades. We can't let this animal go extinct," Mr Angel said.
The Network will be releasing an annual report card on the progress of koala protection.
Mr Angel said: ''We want to work with all stakeholders - government, private and community - to establish a sustainable consensus that the Sydney Basin's Koalas and the plants and animals they share their home with, are a precious part of our stewardship for present and future generations."
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
