After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Windsor South Public School musical returned with all the lights, colour and glamour of a Broadway musical.
Written by Amy Telfer and directed by Amy Telfer, Sue Towner and Matthew North, Finding Neverland was a whole-school production where every student performed for the local community.
The annual school musical was a culmination of five months of preparation, during which time a core main cast of 30 students rehearsed during lunchtimes, after school and school holidays.
Ms Telfer, assistant principal, said: "These incredibly talented students learn the importance of teamwork, resilience and commitment."
The story took guests on a journey through Neverland where the cheeky and playful Peter Pan (played by Penelope Vickery-Waters) crossed swords with the treacherous and flamboyant Captain Hook (Mitchell Taylor).
With the help of Tinker Bell's pixie dust (Savannah Kay), Wendy, John and Michael Darling (Marley Jones, Lincoln Chalmers and Hunter Coleman) were whisked away to a magical land where fairies, pirates, mermaids and witches battled for dominance.
"Throw in lots of lively music to get the audience pumping and clapping with each class dance, and you have a truly immersive, exciting experience," Ms Telfer said.
"The annual Windsor South musical provides students, teachers and families the opportunity to come together to create lifelong memories."
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.