Hawkesbury Gazette
Photos

Windsor South Public School musical Finding Neverland a hit | Photos

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
December 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Windsor South Public School musical returned with all the lights, colour and glamour of a Broadway musical.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

I am passionate about story-telling and I love nothing more than telling the stories of local people and what makes them tick. Everyone has a story - would you like to tell me yours?

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.