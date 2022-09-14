NSW RFS invites community to be a part of Get Ready Weekend

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is urging the community to prepare now for the upcoming bushfire season.
They invite the public along to the Get Ready Weekend (September 17-18) at their local Rural Fire Station.
The Get Ready Weekend is an awareness campaign encouraging property owners to prepare for bushfires.
Many brigades will also have activities for kids.
Use the map at rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/getready to find out the time, day, location and to get directions to local brigades.
Hawkesbury City Council is also encouraging the community to get ready
"The Hawkesbury, along with so many parts of Australia, has seen devastating bushfires, and communities are in ongoing recovery from the fires," the Hawkesbury mayor, Sarah McMahon said.
"The NSW RFS is leading Get Ready Weekend over September 17 to 18.
"Landholders are encouraged to prepare bushfire plans, prepare your properties and seek advice from their local brigades."
Get Ready Weekend is the community's chance to chat to local volunteers, find out more about what they do, and learn how to protect themselves and their home from bushfires.
This year a new Australian Fire Danger Rating System has been introduced, now containing four levels instead of six - Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.
How can to get involved in the Get Ready Weekend?
It takes five minutes for residents to improve or make a plan that will give their property, their family and themselves the best chance of survival should they be threatened by a bushfire.
To take the first step in preparing for bushfire, visit myfireplan.com.au.
The Bushfire Household Assessment tool at assessmyrisk.rfs.nsw.gov.au is an easy way to assess household risk.
Hawkesbury RFS Brigades:
