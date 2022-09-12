With the Summer season nearing, the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC), is urging people to get ready for extreme heatwaves, fire, and flood emergencies by preparing emergency household plans.
WSROC President and Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor, Barry Calvert said extreme weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic have heightened challenges for Greater Western Sydney communities.
"As the recent terrible floods and bushfires have shown," he said.
"During severe heatwaves, too, people in Greater Sydney have experienced as much as a 13 percent increase in mortality (excess deaths), according to NSW Health research."
Western Sydney is typically 6 - 10°C hotter than the rest of Sydney during extreme heat events.
Cr Calvert said for 'Emergency Ready Week' this year (September 19 - 25), they are to join with Australian Red Cross to remind all Australians of the importance of being prepared.
"We can't stop disasters from happening, but what we can do is reduce how much they impact us by being prepared," he said.
The Red Cross recommends four simple steps to make yourself better prepared for any emergency:
Red Cross has a range of resources to help people prepare, including a 'Get Prepared' app, survival kit, emergency contacts list, keepsake list, information to help manage stress and more.
Find them at redcross.org.au/prepare.
Cr Calvert said being prepared and getting ready for emergencies was important for communities to strengthen their ability to survive, adapt and thrive - no matter what comes their way.
"A recent study conducted by the Red Cross on Australians' readiness for emergencies found the great majority of those surveyed are aware of increasing weather-related crises," he said,
"But only 35 per cent of us are taking active steps to prepare for the next fire season.
"Spending as little as five minutes can bring big benefits, and being prepared can make an emergency less stressful, give you more control, and reduce the impact on you and those you love."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.