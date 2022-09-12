Hawkesbury Gazette

WSROC encourages residents to 'Get Prepared' for Summer emergencies

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 12 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:49am
NSW RFS crews try to control a fire at a at Bilpin property in 2019. Picture by Geoff Jones.

With the Summer season nearing, the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils (WSROC), is urging people to get ready for extreme heatwaves, fire, and flood emergencies by preparing emergency household plans.

