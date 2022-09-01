New fire danger rating system to be used in Australia

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) announced a simplified Australian Fire Danger Rating System that took effect from September 1.
The new rating system was developed using the latest science to be more accurate and relevant to where people live.
It will be used across the country, so whether you're at home or travelling, you will see the same system being used.
The new Fire Danger Rating System has four levels - Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.
When there is minimal risk, such as when it's raining, 'No Rating' will be used. Shown by the white wedge sitting under Moderate.
There'll be actions for each level, so you'll know what to do to protect your life, family and property.
Moderate - Plan and prepare:
High - Be ready to act:
Extreme - Take action now to protect your life and property.
Catastrophic - For your survival leave bush fire risk areas.
Daily fire danger rating can be checked on the NSW RFS website rfs.nsw.gov.au and on the Fires Near Me NSW smartphone app, or seen on roadside signs.
Hawkesbury City Council is encouraging residents to be bushfire ready, by making a plan now - visit myfireplan.com.au to get started.
