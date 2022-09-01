Hawkesbury Gazette
Watch

New fire danger rating system to be used in Australia

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:54am, first published September 1 2022 - 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) announced a simplified Australian Fire Danger Rating System that took effect from September 1.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.