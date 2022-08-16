Richmond Marketplace is asking the community to help them provide care packs to local people experiencing homelessness.
The shopping centre is partnering with Hawkesbury Community Kitchen to help distribute the care packs to locals without a home or those experiencing financial hardship.
Advertisement
Community members can donate items to the Operation Care Pack program, including nail clippers, deodorant, soap, shampoo, conditioner, tissues, hand sanitiser, sunscreen, band-aids, combs, female sanitary items, face washers, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and other personal hygiene supplies.
Individually-wrapped breakfast or protein bars can also be donated.
A donation box will be located outside Big W in Richmond Marketplace, where the community can drop their items, until September 2.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Jacky Turano, Hawkesbury Community Kitchen chairperson, said the kitchen - run by volunteers - hoped to assist the vulnerable in the Hawkesbury access personal care items that were very much needed.
"Personal hygiene amongst the homeless is normally neglected as it costs more than a meal. Richmond Marketplace care packs will bless so many people doing it tough. It will bring the community spirit together," Ms Turano said.
"The Hawkesbury Community Kitchen look forward to being a part of this great initiative and working with Richmond Marketplace in impacting the community."
Tracey Thomas, Richmond Marketplace senior marketing manager, said: "While donating a comb or face washer may seem like a small gesture to many, it will make such a difference to people currently experiencing financial hardship or homelessness.
"Over the years, our community has always supported our initiatives and we cannot thank everyone enough for the continued kindness and generosity residents have shown towards community members in need."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.