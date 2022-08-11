Disasters can happen when you least expect it but you can be prepared by having all your important family documents ready to go.
Bligh Park Community Services is attending Hawkesbury Community Hubs fortnightly to promote preparedness and resilience.
They will be providing assistance with scanning documentation and providing free USBs to all residents of the Hawkesbury LGA.
The 'Ready to Go' team will provide you with a USB, scan your documents and password protect your USB.
Find out when they will be at a Hawkesbury Community Hub near you by visiting www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/hch
You can also arrange an appointment through their website at www.readytogo.org.au or contact melissa@blighpark.org.au
Community Hubs is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
