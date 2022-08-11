Hawkesbury Gazette

Disaster preparedness: Bligh Park Community Services providing free USBs, document scanning at Hawkesbury Community Hubs

Updated August 12 2022 - 12:12am, first published August 11 2022 - 11:42pm
Picture: Supplied

Disasters can happen when you least expect it but you can be prepared by having all your important family documents ready to go.

