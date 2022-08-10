Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury Community Alliance to host Warragamba Dam flood mitigation forum, all welcome

August 10 2022
Water on The Terrace at Windsor during the March 2022 floods. Picture: Sarah Falson

Hawkesbury Community Alliance is inviting the community to attend a public information forum as part of a campaign to urge the NSW Government to "act now on urgent flood mitigation" before the forecast wetter-than-average spring season arrives.

