Endeavour Energy cuts power between Wilberforce and Wisemans Ferry due to flood safety

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:20am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:33pm
Hawkesbury Council closed a number of additional roads overnight,. This road block was placed at 72 Church Street, South Windsor. Picture: Hawkesbury City Council/Facebook

Residents between Wilberforce and Wisemans Ferry had their power cut last night due to ongoing heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters.

