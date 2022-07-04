Residents between Wilberforce and Wisemans Ferry had their power cut last night due to ongoing heavy rainfall and rising floodwaters.
Endeavour Energy said it made the "difficult decision" to isolate power to the communities.
"This is an important and necessary precautionary measure to keep everyone within our community safe. We are proactively notifying customers by SMS where they have registered their details with their electricity retailer," Endeavour Energy wrote on social media channels.
"With water levels at Windsor Bridge already at 13.27m and still rising, isolation of power to the transmission line, which supplies the major substations at #Cattai and #WisemansFerry that power riverside communities, including those well away from the flooding on higher ground, is required."
Affected areas include parts of Canoelands, Cattai, Colo, Colo Heights, Central Colo, Central Macdonald, Cumberland Reach, East Kurrajong, Ebenezer, Forest Glen, Glenorie, Macdonald, Higher Macdonald, Laughtondale Leets Vale, Lower Hawkesbury, Lower Macdonald, Lower Portland, Maraylya, Maroota, Pitt Town, Sackville, South Maroota, Sackville North Singletons Mill, St Albans, Upper Colo, Webbs Creek, Wheeny Creek, Wilberforce, Windsor, Wisemans Ferry and Wrights Creek.
Endeavour Energy said it would "keep a close eye on other communities within our network as they experience ongoing heavy rain and potentially damaging winds and will safely restore power supply where it's possible."
Information about power outages and restoration times can be found at www.endeavourenergy.com.au
To view all information on current Flood Warnings, Evacuation Warnings and Orders, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency help in floods and storms, call NSW SES on 132 500. If life-threatening, call 000 (Triple Zero).
Go to latest Weather and Warnings at www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
For the latest Rainfall and River heights visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml
For road closures visit Road Closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or Hawkesbury City Council Disaster and Emergency Dashboard disaster.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au
The following evacuation centres are now open:
Register here for 2022 Flood Recovery Updates - https://www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/fih2021/survey_tools/register1
