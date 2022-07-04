More Hawkesbury suburbs received evacuation orders from the SES overnight as the Hawkesbury River continued to rise at Windsor, exceeding March 2022 levels, and making it the biggest Hawkesbury flood since 1978.
The river at Windsor measured 13.9 metres above sea level at 8.15am Tuesday, above the 13.7-metre peak of March 2022 and the 12.9-metre peak of March 2021.
Advertisement
This morning, evacuation orders were issued for parts of Windsor; Mileham Street between Hawkesbury Valley Way and Day Street must leave the area by 11.30am Tuesday.
Overnight, evacuation orders were issued for:
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Lower Portland this morning to prepare to evacuate in the next few hours, and parts of Ebenezer last night received an evacuation warning.
The following evacuation centres are now open:
Register here for 2022 Flood Recovery Updates - https://www.yourhawkesbury-yoursay.com.au/fih2021/survey_tools/register1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.