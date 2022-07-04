Hawkesbury Gazette

Hawkesbury River continues to rise as more evacuated around Windsor

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 5 2022 - 12:37am, first published July 4 2022 - 11:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES volunteers unloading medical supplies at Wilberforce. Picture: NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit

More Hawkesbury suburbs received evacuation orders from the SES overnight as the Hawkesbury River continued to rise at Windsor, exceeding March 2022 levels, and making it the biggest Hawkesbury flood since 1978.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.