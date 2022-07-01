Major flooding possible in Hawkesbury-Nepean this weekend: BOM

Major flooding is possible in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned.
The BOM has issued Flood Watch Number 2 - which provides early advice of possible flooding.
Heavy rainfall associated with a potential East Coast Low is forecast to develop through central parts of the NSW coast from the Hunter to the South Coast during the weekend and into early next week.
This heavy rain may cause minor to moderate flooding along parts of the Hunter, Central Coast, Greater Sydney and South Coast, while major flooding is possible in the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley over the weekend, according to BOM.
Rainfall is expected to intensify further in the new week and may cause additional river rises and flooding along the NSW coast.
Water storages are near capacity.
A Severe Weather Warning for Heavy Rainfall has been issued for the Metropolitan, Illawarra and parts of Central Tablelands Forecast Districts.
According to the BOM, South Windsor could receive 40 to 60mm of rain on Saturday, 90 to 150mm on Sunday, and 50 to 70mm on Monday.
The weather system is expected to cause flooding for the catchments listed from Saturday.
NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit advised residents to "get ready". They stated the following:
Residents in areas previously isolated should take the opportunity NOW to ensure you have ample supplies in case of isolation. This includes:
What you need to do:
For assistance:
For more information:
NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit stated that sand and empty sand bags would be available from the Hawkesbury Council depot, Old Sackville Road, Wilberforce, from today (Friday). Bring your own shovel.
