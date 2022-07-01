Hawkesbury Gazette

Major flooding possible in Hawkesbury-Nepean this weekend: BOM

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:57am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Onlookers watch the rising flood waters at Windsor Bridge during the March 2022 floods. Picture: Sarah Falson

Major flooding is possible in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.