Hawkesbury has welcomed new Australian citizens to the community, following Hawkesbury City Council's Australian Citizenship Ceremony on Sunday, June 26.
Council hosts citizenship ceremonies for local residents who have applied to become Australian citizens through the Department of Home Affairs.
There were 41 residents that received their citizenships at the ceremony, which was held at the new Hawkesbury Pavilion at Hawkesbury Showground, Clarendon.
Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor, Barry Calvert, officiated the Citizenship Ceremony, which was also attended by the Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, State Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, Air Commodore Carl Newman from RAAF Base Richmond and Hawkesbury councillors.
Cr Calvert said it was great to welcome the 41 residents as new Australian citizens in the Hawkesbury.
"It is a great honour to confer Australian citizenship to people who appreciate and respect our values and who want to make Australia their home," he said.
The residents who became Australian citizens were born in a wide range of countries including the Philippines, Vietnam, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ghana, Fiji, France, Nepal, Cambodia, Ireland, New Zealand, Turkey, India and Denmark.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
