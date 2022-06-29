Pitt Town's Ferndell Park receives substantial funding

The development of Fernadell Park in Pitt Town is reaching its final stages as substantial funding has been committed by the NSW Government to build a new sporting and community hub.
Hawkesbury City Council welcomed the funding, with Deputy Mayor, Barry Calvert, and State Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, jointly announcing council's successful $3.3 million Multi-Sport Community Facility funding application, on Wednesday June 29.
Council will contribute an additional $1.68 million, which will enable them to build Stage 1 of the approximately $11 million project.
Cr Calvert said Fernadell Park will be an exciting inclusion to the growing village of Pitt Town and a must-visit park in the Hawkesbury.
"This funding will mean local families will have access to high quality sporting and recreational facilities a lot sooner," he said.
"We're very excited to be partnering with the NSW Government to deliver Fernadell Park to the people of Pitt Town and beyond."
Ms Preston said the grant would provide more modern, inclusive and accessible facilities in the region.
"Playing sport with your local team is a quintessential part of the Hawkesbury lifestyle," she said.
"This funding will modernise facilities for local clubs, associations and councils, and enable more local residents to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation."
The funding will enable the construction of: sporting fields that can be configured to accommodate winter and summer sports, cricket nets, three multi-use courts, irrigation and lighting.
Along with ancillary facilities, including: sports amenities building, paths, landscaping, fencing and terraced spectator seating.
Council is in the final stages of completing its Masterplan for Fernadell Park, following community consultation in May 2021 and May 2022.
When completed, Fernadell Park will include:
