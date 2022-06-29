Hawkesbury Gazette

Pitt Town's Ferndell Park receives substantial funding

Finn Coleman
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:18am
The development of Fernadell Park in Pitt Town is reaching its final stages as substantial funding has been committed by the NSW Government to build a new sporting and community hub.

