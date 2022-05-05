news, local-news,

Small farm owners in the Hawkesbury are being urged to take advantage of a free series of workshops this month to help them make their little patches of utopia more sustainable. The hands-on property planning workshops being delivered by Greater Sydney Local Land Services (LLS) in Richmond are designed to give smaller landholders expert advice and insight into all aspects of sustainable, resilient, and practical property management. Attendees will also learn practical tools and tips to ensure they reach their business and lifestyle goals. Greater Sydney Regional Landcare Facilitator Madeleine Florin said the events will take property owners through the ins and outs of best practice property planning, step by step. "It's a three-part series that will help people identify and holistically reach their property management and lifestyle goals," she said. "A property plan provides a basis for efficient and sustainable land management and does this by stepping through a self-assessment that asks where you are now, where do you want to go and what tools and information are available to help you get there. READ ALSO: "Concepts and best-practice principles such as viewing your property as an ecosystem in a functioning landscape are provided along with planning tools such as a comprehensive workbook and self-assessment guide which provide a framework for the process." The workshops are not designed to show wrong or right ways of doing things, and everyone will be given a fair shake of the sauce bottle. "There are many ways to develop a property plan. Our workbook will guide people through one approach but each individual and property are unique, so this is not a prescriptive process and people are not being judged or tested," Ms Florin said. The workshop series will begin on May 12, with an introductory session with further events on May 20 and 27. All workshops will be held at the Greater Sydney Local Land Services Demonstration Farm in Richmond. Register at https://bit.ly/GSSFPP22

