Jessica Woodrow's ragdoll is still a kitten at six months old, but she's already taken away supreme cat exhibit at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - an accolade many cat owners could only dream of. Ms Woodrow, from Glossodia, is a ragdoll breeder and currently owns 13 of the fluffy creatures - all of whom sleep on her bed at night. The winning cat, named Kirei She's a Superstar, is a blue bi-colour ragdoll and Ms Woodrow's pride and joy. Ms Woodrow is proud to say she bred the cat herself. Kirei is Ms Woodrow's breeding prefix and the award-winning cat's name is She's a Superstar, however Ms Woodrow calls her 'Fat girl'. At the recent Sydney Royal, She's a Superstar won supreme cat exhibit for ring 2 and then went on to win the grand prize of the Perpetual Trophy for best in show - the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's most prestigious award. "It was a huge achievement for me and I'm very proud to represent this great community," Ms Woodrow said. Ms Woodrow, 25, is a mum of three and is studying full-time in a bachelor of laws and a bachelor of criminal justice. In her free time, she aims to attend around two cat shows per month. Her achievement at the Sydney Royal is something she will remember for a long time. "No ragdoll has ever won this award at the Sydney Royal. I didn't expect to do as well as I did. The quality of the cats there was astronomical," she said. "But sure enough, we ended up doing the best you could possibly do. That's the highest award you can get in the country." Ms Woodrow said she "had a bit of a cry" when the award was announced. "It's more of an achievement having bred the cat myself. That was super exciting," she said. She has been showing and breeding cats for six years, ever since she was 18. "I wasn't really allowed to have pets when I was younger. But luckily for me, when I was older, I was allowed to have my first breeding pair. I had attended a few shows beforehand and it piqued my interest," Ms Woodrow said. Kirei She's a Superstar will be among the cats appearing at the Hawkesbury Show on Sunday, May 8 in the Apex Pavilion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/1e1131b5-4e78-40dc-9733-96f648a48534.jpg/r5_191_2042_1342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg