Labor has backed a co-operative "crisis response" to support regional newspapers as they face a "terminal threat" in increased newsprint costs. Publisher Australian Community Media (ACM) - the owner of this masthead - and industry association Country Press Australia warned of a loss of local newspapers across regional Australia as a result of an 80 per cent increase in the price of newsprint. The increase is set to kick in from July 1, 2022. On Friday, April 29, Shadow Communications Minister, Michelle Rowland, stated that Labor wants to work with the Coalition to formulate a crisis response "before it's too late". Labor have also said that it would work with the publishing sector to ensure an Albanese Labor Government would be ready to activate a crisis response if elected at the upcoming Federal Election. Following on from Labor's commitment Macquarie MP Susan Templeman backed the call to support regional news media. "All of us want and need to hear local stories about our own communities," she said. "Regional reporting performs a really important role in exposing corruption and holding governments, corporations and individuals to account in those communities. "Good local papers also connect communities, and the Blue Mountains Gazette and Hawkesbury Gazette are long-standing and respected publications. We would be poorer without them. They deserve our support." A Government Spokesperson said regional newspapers play a critical role in keeping communities informed of local news and events, and the Coalition understands the financial pressures many of these businesses face. "We are concerned by reports that newsprint prices for regional publishers may increase significantly from July 1," they said. "This is why Minister [Paul] Fletcher (Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts) met with representatives from Australian Community Media and Country Press Australia. "The meeting was productive and the Minister has asked for further information from the sector. The Minister will continue to engage with the regional media sector on this issue."

