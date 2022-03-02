news, local-news, Patrick conolly, Hawkesbury City Council, SW State Emergency Services

With the Bureau of Meteorology warning of a possible major flooding event in the Hawkesbury, Mayor Patrick Conolly is telling residents to be prepared. Cr Conolly said that having gone through this before the community and council knows what to expect. "We just have to focus on handling the situation that is at hand," he said. "We have been through this before and I feel we are now better prepared for what is to come. "People should remember that council is here, the community is here and the community has you back. We have gotten through this before and we will get through it again. "It's going to be hard for many people having to endure another event like this, some having experienced this before." Cr Conolly encouraged anyone who live in flood prone areas, that may be evacuated, to be prepared for an evacuation orders come through. "The Bureau hasn't issued any evacuation warnings yet but anyone who could be evacuated needs to get ready. "Have a plan in place. Be ready and prepared. Know what your evacuation route is and how to access it from your property. "Do not take any risks and make sure you stay safe and follow the instructions." WATCH | NSW SES advised road evacuation routes in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley For more information about the NSW SES evacuation routes in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley visit here. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/c28ab48f-d06e-4bf9-ac92-5ea5989e7fc8.JPG/r2_753_4030_3029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg