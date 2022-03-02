news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) have updated its flood warning for Hawkesbury, stating "major flooding similar to March 2021 event possible with forecast rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday". Recent rainfall over the Nepean and Hawkesbury River catchments and a deepening East Coast Low is bringing heavy rainfall from Wednesday with the potential to cause major flooding along the Nepean and and Hawkesbury Rivers. River level rises are occurring along the Nepean River where major flooding is possible from Wednesday afternoon. Along the Hawkesbury major flooding is possible from overnight Wednesday into Thursday at Penrith, North Richmond and Windsor based on forecast rainfall. For up to the minute updates of the NSW Floods visit here. After the large downfall of rain, a few roads in the Hawkesbury have been impacted by flooding. Pitt Town - Pitt Town Road near Glebe Road is closed in both directions at last inspection at 11.29am Wednesday, March 2. Cattai - Wisemans Ferry Road at O'Briens Road is closed in both directions at last inspection at 1.04pm Wednesday, March 2. Cattai - Wisemans Ferry Road at Little Cattai Creek Road is closed in both directions at last inspection at 2.01pm Wednesday, March 2. Schofields - Grange Avenue at Bells Creek & Eastern Creek is closed in both directions at last inspection at 12.59pm Wednesday, March 2. Oakville - Wolseley Road is submerged by flood waters. Life Traffic advises to never drive through floodwater. Freemans Reach - Gorricks Lane is closed in both directions at last inspection at 12.53pm Wednesday, March 2. Cattal - Cattai Rd and Old Stock Route Road traffic is heavy in both directions due to water over the road at last inspection at 11.59pm Wednesday, March 2. Glenorie - Cattai Ridge Road is closed in both directions from Old Northern Road to Venetta Road. There is no access to Cattai Ridge Road from Old Northern Road at last inspection at 11.49pm Wednesday, March 2. Sackville - Sackville Ferry between Sackville Road and Sackville Ferry Road is closed in both directions at last inspection at 9.21am Wednesday, March 2. Webbs Creek Ferry - Webbs Creek Ferry between St Albans Road and River Road is closed in both directions at last inspection at 10.21am Wednesday, March 2. For updates on further road closures visit Live Traffic and Hawkesbury City Council. Advice on Live Traffic NSW for all of these closures is to avoid these areas, delay non-essential travel and do not drive through floodwater. In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/d5d09e3c-6905-4c8b-8152-07aa2f47de8a.jpeg/r1_23_436_269_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg