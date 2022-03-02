Minor to moderate flooding 'expected' along Hawkesbury River

news, local-news,

The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) and Hawkesbury City Council are advising the community to prepare for possible flooding as a severe weather warning has been issued. A Severe Weather Warning for heavy to locally intense rainfall has been issued for Greater Sydney, Central Coast, Illawarra and South Coast and parts of adjacent districts. The weather system is expected to cause riverine flooding for the parts of the Mid North Coast today and extend further south to the Central Coast, Sydney, Illawarra and South Coast catchments from later on Tuesday. Flood classes (minor, moderate, major) are only defined for catchments where the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) provides a flood warning service. A slow moving coastal trough lies off the northern NSW coast. Later on Tuesday a low pressure system will form within this trough before moving towards central parts of the NSW Coast and deepening into an East Coast Low. Heavy to torrential rain is likely to the south of the low affecting Sydney, Illawarra and the South Coast from later on Tuesday. Catchments remain wet, with many NSW dams near capacity. Based on the prediction provided by the BOM it is expected the following areas will be impacted by potentially dangerous floodwaters: Major flooding possible at North Richmond and minor flooding occuring at North Richmond and Putty Road. Recent rainfall over the Nepean and Hawkesbury River catchments and a deepening East Coast Low is bringing heavy rainfall from Wednesday and has the potential to cause minor to major flooding along the Nepean and and Hawkesbury Rivers. River level rises are occurring along the Nepean River at Menangle Bridge where minor flooding is expected Wednesday morning with further rises to the moderate flood level possible Wednesday afternoon. Minor flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond. Moderate flooding is possible from Wednesday afternoon with further rises to the major flood level possible with forecast rainfall in the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is occurring along the Colo River at Putty Road. Warragamba Dam commenced spilling around 06:00am Wednesday. A flood watch is current for the Upper Coxs and Macdonald River. Hawkesbury and Lower Nepean River: Colo River: Other areas that flooding may occur: Latest River Heights: People in low-lying parts of these areas should prepare for flooding by taking measures to protect their homes against water damage. These measures may include sandbagging doorways and ensuring gutters and drains are clear of debris. NSW SES Hawkesbury Unit are establishing a sand bagging point and will advise to location when it is up and running. Local roads and recreational areas may be inundated by deep and/or fast- flowing floodwaters. Residents should also prepare for possible evacuation by locating and packing valuable items and documents. For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately. There is some flooding on low lying roads Arrangements should also be made for the relocation of pets and livestock. This is especially the case for residents in the Hawkesbury, with a higher likelihood of flooding if we get more rain. This means it is vital for all animal owners to have a plan in place. Local Land Services (LLS) have established an evacuation point for animals at Castle Hill Showground, which received 15 to 20 large animals overnight and are expecting more today. They have officers on location that are assisting in the check-in and monitoring of the animals. LLS have made it a priority to determine the location for a second evacuation point (a facility in a higher lying area) for the region. They are encouraging any residents that can move their animals to a safety without leaving their area to do so, reminding them it is not a requirement to go to an evacuation centre if you have another safe option locally. LLS will not be providing feed for livestock at the facility (unless owner is is cut-off by flooding) and has advised owners to bring sufficient feed for their animals, along with animal ID if possible. The NSW SES has volunteers specially trained in large animal rescue and they will always respond when and where they can, but it is important that the owners of large animals do their best to keep them safe. Hawkesbury Showground will not be an evacuation point as it is not suitable due to being prone to flooding. In the event you need assistance for your animals, please call Triple Zero (000). To make the best plan for your animals now, visit getreadyanimals.nsw.gov.au and for more information about preparing for storms and floods in the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, as well as recovery, visit ses.nsw.gov.au Council's Hawkesbury Disaster and Emergency Dashboard also provides useful links for before, during and after a disaster or emergency. You can use the Dashboard links to find information to prepare for storms, floods, bushfires and more at disaster.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au. The Dashboard is funded by the NSW Government in association with Local Government NSW. For up to date information: The next NSW SES bulletin will be issued by 1:30 pm on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/884bb056-a589-4f46-92aa-c4283853977a.jpeg/r89_233_3942_2410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg