As floodwaters rise around the regions, folk are being urged to report and rescue any injured, displaced or orphaned wildlife they may find in their travels. Many animals will try to escape rising water and may find themselves displaced as they search for food and shelter. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), burrowing animals such as wombats and echidnas are expected to be the most heavily impacted as their homes are filled with water and mud. The body is urging residents to download its Wildlife Rescue App, especially before they head out on the roads. They say the full extent of the impact on wildlife will not be known until weeks after the floodwaters subside. The IFAW app is free and was developed with the NSW Wildlife Council. It puts folk in direct contact with the nearest wildlife rescue group to report and injured animal. The user will then be guided on the best way to help support the creature. "Our wildlife has been through a lot in the past two years - catastrophic drought, bushfires and floods," said IFAW Animal Rescue Officer Nicole Rojas-Marin. "The IFAW app empowers everyday people to be a part of the solution by helping get injured animals the immediate treatment they need for the best chances of survival. We simply can't afford for our native wildlife to be impacted any further." The IFAW Wildlife Rescue app is currently only available in NSW and can be downloaded at the Apple Store or via Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/cf5ae1b4-11b4-46d9-85f1-5dd1917e5fb1.jpg/r4_471_4608_3072_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Fund for Animal Welfare app may help save precious lives