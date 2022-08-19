Hawkesbury Gazette
Our Future

Hawkesbury Councillor Amanda Kotlash welcomes NSW independent Flood Inquiry recommendations

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The March 2022 flood aftermath at Windsor Bridge with (inset) Hawkesbury Councillor Amanda Kotlash. Picture: Sarah Falson/Hawkesbury City Council

Hawkesbury Councillor and environmental scientist Amanda Kotlash has welcomed the long-awaited release of the NSW independent Flood Inquiry report, and its recommendations for communities devastated by flood earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.