Hawkesbury Gazette

SES issues flood evacuation order for parts of Wilberforce

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Windsor on Sunday. Picture: PolAir - NSW Police Force Aviation Command/Facebook

NSW SES has issued a flood evacuation order directing residents and businesses to evacuate from properties from Buttsworth Lane along Wilberforce Road, including Windsor Riverside Van Park, Wilberforce.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.