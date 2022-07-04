SES issues flood evacuation order for parts of Wilberforce

NSW SES has issued a flood evacuation order directing residents and businesses to evacuate from properties from Buttsworth Lane along Wilberforce Road, including Windsor Riverside Van Park, Wilberforce.
Residents are advised to stay with family, friends or at accommodation outside of flood areas, but for those unable to do so, an evacuation centre has been established at the North Richmond Community Centre, 33 William Street, North Richmond.
Advertisement
The latest flood evacuation order joins orders to evacuate numerous areas around the Hawkesbury over the weekend including parts of Ebenezer, Sackville, Sackville North, Cumberland Reach, Lower Portland, Leetsvale, northern Windsor, Oakville, Pitt Town South, Cornwallis, and low-lying areas of Richmond Lowlands, Freemans Reach, were among the areas that received evacuation orders over the weekend.
Numerous suburbs were put on evacuation notice over the weekend, including McGraths Hill.
More information at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.