'Everything from fear to frustration' says local MP ahead of weather event

"There is everything from fear to frustration in the community," said Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, as the Hawkesbury prepares for potential flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a warning of major flooding possible in the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley over the weekend.
This has come with a severe weather warning of heavy rainfall - which may lead to flash flooding - was forecast for the Illawarra and Sydney Metropolitan districts, developing during Saturday and continuing during Sunday.
This morning Ms Templeman said it was not the forecast the Hawkesbury community wanted to be hearing.
"There's frustration that the dam is so high .. there's also real fear that now the vegetable growers have full paddocks ... [they] could now be subject to another big flood," she said.
"It's hard to describe the level of anxiety and ... I think people will act really fast over the next couple of days. But that is the last thing anyone wanted.
"Could people keep an eye on the Hawkesbury SES Facebook page and the Hawkesbury Council page for the latest information."
Sandbags are available at Wilberforce for residents preparing for the upcoming weather event.
Hawkesbury City Council is providing sand and sandbags at the Wilberforce Depot, 1 Old Sackville Road, Wilberforce. Residents will need to fill their own bags, so they, must bring a shovel.
Council asks for people to consider other residents and only take what they need.
For the latest flood and weather warnings, rainfall and weather forecasts, and river level information visit - bom.gov.au/nsw.
For Updates from Hawkesbury SES visit facebook.com/seshawkesbury
For updates from Hawkesbury City Council visit acebook.com/hawkesburycitycouncil.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
