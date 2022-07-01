Hawkesbury Gazette

'Everything from fear to frustration' says local MP ahead of weather event

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:52am, first published 3:58am
Flooding along Bennett Rd, Londoderry in March 2022. Picture: Simon Bennett.

"There is everything from fear to frustration in the community," said Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, as the Hawkesbury prepares for potential flooding.

