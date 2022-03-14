Isolated Hawkesbury farms worked together during bridge closures

news, local-news,

The community spirit of two Hawkesbury farms was on show during the March 2022 flood when they worked together to keep their businesses running when bridge closures hemmed them in. With water-logged vegetables and barely any sun for two weeks, Gourmet Herbs at Glossodia lost containers of micro herbs. Business owner Jane Vassallo said "things started going mouldy and rotten" on her property and she had to throw it away. "The few days with sun have already made a big difference," Ms Vassallo said on Friday. She said the biggest challenge while the North Richmond and Windsor Bridges were closed was selling her micro herbs at the Sydney Market in Homebush. "My son James was doing three hours travel from here to the markets and back, which is six hours driving every day," Ms Vassallo said. "It's too much so now he's going every second day." READ MORE: While there, James sourced vegetables to bring back for another local farm, Sciberras Fresh in Freemans Reach. "We were bringing in whatever they needed us to get for them. We thought, why bring back an empty truck?" Ms Vassallo said. Mariah Sciberras from Sciberras Fresh said they also had "heaps of damage" due to water-logged stocks and the bridge closures meant not as many of their regular customers could get to them. "We've been seeing a lot of customers we haven't seen before," she said. Ms Scibberas said her father hadn't been confident to drive his truck up Bells Line of Road during the inclement weather to buy from Sydney Markets. "James has been helping us out by bringing vegetables back," she said.

