Windsor, Richmond, Yarramundi, Colo bridges open after flood

Windsor Bridge is open with a reduced speed limit, and Richmond/North Richmond bridge, Yarramundi bridge and Colo River bridge (Putty Road) are now open after being closed due to earlier flooding. Windsor Bridge reopened in both directions after being closed between Macquarie Street and Wilberforce Road. A 40 kilometre per hour reduced speed limit is in place. Windsor Road also reopened at McGraths Hill overnight between Pitt Town Road and Macquarie Street. Motorists are still advised to take care through the area and allow some extra time. The Yarramundi Bridge has reopened in both directions, and motorists are still advised to allow extra time and take care through the area. READ MORE: Other roads that remain closed include: Work will begin on Webb's Creek Ferry cables this morning, with the ferry expected to come back online around midday Monday. Work should also begin on the small ferry at Wisemans Ferry today to initially allow clean-up crews to clear the ramp and road at the approach for the ramp. It is anticipated the ferry will open following the cleanup. Please monitor LiveTraffic.Com for more information.

