Hawkesbury business affected by flood? Chamber event could help

news, local-news,

Has your small business been impacted by the recent Hawkesbury flood? The Hawkesbury Chamber of Commerce is inviting local business-owners to attend a special breakfast meeting on flood impacts next Thursday, March 17. Details of the breakfast are still being fine-tuned but a spokesperson for the Chamber said they hoped it would provide information about resources available to support businesses in the flood recovery such as access to grants/loans, and flood clean-up. "It may also provide other general info such as comparison to last year's flood and impacts on roads and other infrastructure," the spokesperson said. "There may also be the opportunity to share experiences that may help others." Speakers confirmed so far for The Flood Impacts Breakfast Meeting are as follows: Hawkesbury Mayor Patrick Connoly, Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, Peter Jenkins from Hawkesbury Police, Graham Fitzpatrick from Western Sydney Business Centre and Hawkesbury Chamber welfare officer Rob Mc Master. READ MORE: The crew from the chamber also hope to have a spokesperson from the local NSW State Emergency Service speak at the event. The event will take place on Thursday, March 17, from 7am until 8.30am at Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury Valley. The cost is $30 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members, but everyone is welcome. RSVP is essential and more information is available by emailing membership@hawkesburychamber.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/695baafe-bd18-49ec-b88f-774fa42f9859.jpg/r12_388_4152_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg