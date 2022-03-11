Residents urged to rethink travel across Blue Mountains this weekend

news, local-news,

Central West residents and visitors from Sydney are being urged to delay weekend travel across the Blue Mountains due to continuing impacts on road and rail networks as a result of recent flooding. Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said flood damage along the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road continued to impact motorists. "Unless absolutely necessary, people should reconsider any weekend travel across the Blue Mountains until transport connections can be restored," Mr Toole said. READ MORE: "For essential travel, plan your trip now, allow extra time and consider staying an extra night in the Central West to avoid sitting in bumper to bumper traffic." Mr Toole said crews were working around the clock to restore full access to the road and rail networks but safety is the top priority. The Dubbo and Broken Hill XPT services to and from Sydney have been replaced by coaches. The Bathurst Bullet train service continues to run between Bathurst and Lithgow, followed by coach replacements. For the most up-to-date traffic information, go to livetraffic.com

