Hawkesbury River at Windsor exceeds 2021 flood level

The Hawkesbury River at Windsor has risen higher than the March 2021 flood (12.92 metres), reaching 12.93 metres above sea level at 2.15pm today (Tuesday) with major flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology said the Hawkesbury River at Windsor (WPS) may reach around 13.30 metres Wednesday evening, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. At North Richmond, the river had risen to 13.7 metres at 2.41pm. BOM said it may reach 14.20 metres, with major flooding slightly higher than the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Sackville was 9.75 metres and rising at 2:34pm. It is likely to reach 10.50 metres Tuesday evening, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. READ MORE: The Hawkesbury River at Lower Portland may reach around 9 metres Tuesday evening, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. The Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry may reach around 5 metres Tuesday evening, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. Further rises are possible. Major flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond, Windsor, Sackville, Lower Portland and Wisemans Ferry. Moderate flooding is occurring at Penrith. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

