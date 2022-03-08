Free kennelling for flood-affected companion animals

news, local-news,

Concerned about evacuating with nowhere to take your companion animals? The Guard Dog Training Centre at Berkshire Park has you covered. The team is offering free kennelling of dogs, cats, birds and other companion animals at their centre at 95 Sixth Avenue, Berkshire Park. No booking is required - just turn up if you are flood-affected and have nowhere else to take your animals. Luana Osmani, Director of the Guard Dog Training Centre, said the centre sat on acreage and had plenty of dry space for animals. "You have to help. We live in this world now where everything is so crazy, if you don't stick by each, what are you going to do?" Ms Osmani said. "I have empty kennels, and I'd rather put dogs in there and have them looked after than do nothing." READ MORE: The centre also has a cattery with space available. The Guard Dog Training Centre was established at Berkshire Park 40 years ago and also provided the free kennelling service during last year's floods. "It's a lot harder to accommodate a dog, particularly if it hasn't been trained or socialised," Ms Osmani said. "People are better off having the peace of mind to look after themselves and let us worry about looking after their pets." She said numerous animals had been brought in from Hawkesbury's flood-affected residents. One evacuating resident was so stressed that they didn't notice their dog was injured when they brought it in. The kennel staff noticed the animal was hurt and advised the owner to take it to the vet. Ms Osmani said all are welcome. She also said if SES needed to bring in animals, the kennel would house them during the floods. Find out more by calling 1300 309 409, or just turn up at 95 Sixth Avenue, Berkshire Park.

