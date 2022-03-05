news, local-news, Sarah Richards, Turbans 4 Australia

Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, has received the delivery of the first semi-trailer full of donated foods and other goods for people cut off by flood waters, after reaching out to the organisation Turbans 4 Australia. The semi-trailer with eights pallets of goods arrived at North Richmond last night, via the Blue Mountains, with foods and other necessities to be distributed to people cut off on the western side of the Hawkesbury River. "There are no words to describe the generosity and selflessness of the Indian-Australian community who respond to the needs of the Hawkesbury and the Blue Mountains community whenever its required," said Ms Richards. "I simply picked up the phone and 24 hours later they're here." Turbans 4 Australia also responded to the 2021 floods, hiring a helicopter to deliver food to people cut off by flood waters. Richards said that goods would be distributed via the Hawkesbury's Helping Hands emergency centres in North Richmond and Ebenezer. Richards and local volunteers spent last night unloading the truck so that today the food and clothing can be easily moved today to the places of most need. Richards put a call out for volunteers, with trucks or utes, to help move the goods from North Richmond to the community centres in the towns of Wilberforce, Bowen Mountain, Glossodia, Kurrajong Heights, North Richmond and Ebenezer. "There are many community organisations working to help locals, that we can in turn can support, through the incredibly generous donation from Turbans 4 Australia," she said. "If you are on the Western side of the Hawkesbury River and you have a utility or a truck, and can help deliver these gifts, please contact me via my Facebook site. "Community halls in many towns have been set up to provide food and co-ordinate shelter to people whose homes are now inaccessible or damaged by floods." "We know from the floods of 2021 that people need necessities like long life milk, pasta, flour, and other foods. But they also need nappies, toiletries, clothes & other necessities." Richards said that anyone wanting to donate to help flood-stricken residents could donate to Turbans 4 Australia through their flood appeal website: t4a.org.au She said that Australian Community Media had generously donated a warehouse to store donated goods before they are transported to the areas of most need. "We are seeing the absolute best of Australians right now," she said. This Hawkesbury community is coming together and it's an honour to be part of it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/50b459c0-7a39-4177-ba20-eac7d7699e6a.jpeg/r0_16_573_340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg