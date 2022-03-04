Wilberforce shop-owners stock up to feed hungry families

community,

The resilience of the Hawkesbury community was on show this week when Wilberforce shoppers "took it in their stride" and shop-owners stocked-up ahead of time to ensure locals could feed their families. The Hawkesbury River flood, which peaked at 11.99 metres at Windsor, just under the major flood height, was the third flood Hawkesbury residents have dealt with in three years. But shop-owners could be relied upon to bring the supplies. "I think Hawkesbury residents are very resilient," said Craig Munro, owner of Munro's Quality Meats Wilberforce. "With having the knowledge of what happened last year I think everybody was a bit more prepared, able to take care of themselves and take care of their friends and families as well when it was needed. "The last few years has really shown what a great community the Hawkesbury is, in its ability to help each other when in need, that's the feeling we're getting from our customers at the moment - there's always someone worse off than yourself." Mr Munro's staff, 18-year-old butcher's apprentice Jayden Hermon and 22-year-old butcher Ty Longford, who both live on the Windsor side of the bridge, made the difficult decision to stay with their boss on the Wilberforce side so they could continue to serve the community. This time last year, Mr Munro and his father drove up the Putty Road to secure supplies for Wilberforce - a 7-hour one-way trip. This was because, not only did the North Richmond and Windsor Bridges flood, but the Bells Line of Road was closed due to a landslide, isolating communities north of the river. This year locals were more fortunate, the Bells Line of Road remaining open, however the Munros were prepared for anything. "We were lucky this time in that we got a little bit of notice. We were able to prepare a little better than we were last year. We were able to have all our deliveries come on the Tuesday or Wednesday before the bridge closed, to ensure our local community could continue to feed their families and have the stock," Mr Munro said. READ MORE: "We are on high alert after what happened last time." This time last year, Chong Lao, owner of The Friendly Grocer Wilberforce, made two such trips up the Putty Road to secure stock for locals. Things were more relaxed this year. "We had enough stock for them this year and we still have plenty," Mr Lao said. "Everything is so far, so good. "Yesterday, when they came out and cleaned me up as normal, I went out and bought more stock."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/aebaf661-c9fd-4133-9e59-5e896bb4ccf0.jpg/r0_77_2545_1515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg