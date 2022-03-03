news, local-news, Hawkesbury City Council, Patrick Conolly, GIVIT

Hawkesbury City Council is encouraging the community to follow the direction of emergency services and for anyone wanting to help people affected by flooding can donate their time and skills through GIVIT. Hawkesbury Mayor, Patrick Conolly, is asking for all residents to stay safe. "Please do not drive, walk or ride through flooded water as the water is likely to be contaminated and please stay out of the waterways, rivers, creeks, not by boat or otherwise, as advised by Hawkesbury Police," Cr Conolly said. "Thousands of people were told to evacuate overnight, as this flood emergency continues to wreak havoc. "Last night and this morning, evacuation orders and warnings continued in many parts of the Hawkesbury in order to protect our residents and to move them to safer locations." Cr Conolly thanked the community for coming together and supporting each other during a difficult time, and for their cooperation with emergency services. "We've been through a lot together as a community; we'll get through this, and please stay safe," he said. "Thank you to all emergency services staff and volunteers who have been working through the night and continue to work under difficult circumstances." HAWKESBURY EVACUATION CENTRES OPEN The following locations are now open and operating as Evacuation Centres: Sand bags are still available at: Anyone wanting to help people affected by the storms and flooding can now donate their time and skills through one central location, through GIVIT. In partnership with the NSW Government, GIVIT is helping to manage volunteer skills, time and donations. Cr Conolly said that the donation of time, skills and enthusiasm to community organisations that require assistance is one of the most effective ways to help people in need. "We appreciate that the community is eager to help during these events, but please do not drop donations into affected areas as unrequested donations can hinder recovery efforts," he said. "We have our wonderful emergency services volunteers working day and night, and people are helping is so many ways, including helping to sand bag on both sides of the river. "Donating your time is a smart way to give. If you would like to volunteer your time or donate money or items please use GIVIT." To make an offer to volunteer visit: givit.org.au/donate-time. Council asks for volunteers to provide as much detail as possible and not that offers will be visible to all registered organisations that require support. All support organisations and charities are vetted by GIVIT as genuinely working with people who need help. To donate money or items, skills and services online go to givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding. Donations for the Severe Storms and Flooding fund on GIVIT can be directed to the Hawkesbury specifically by selecting 'donate funds' and typing Hawkesbury in the comments section when making a donation or by selecting 'donate funds' and selecting to directly fund items requested in the Hawkesbury area. You can also register goods you would like to donate by selecting DONATE ITEMS. GIVIT encourages all NSW charities, services and community groups wishing to support people impacted by the flood emergency to register with GIVIT free of charge, so that people can access your services. Additional flood related information can be found at www.hawkesbury.nsw.gov.au For the latest information:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/34fadcc2-70f8-4198-897d-878cc6bb980b.jpg/r0_480_4896_3246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg