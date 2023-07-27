Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: A Post Office for Kurrajong Heights

By Joy Shepherd, Colo Shire Family History Group
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:29am, first published 10:27am
Ivy Lodge (later Lochiel) at Kurrajong Heights circa 1905 showing Post Office on right hand side of the building. From the collection of Bev Woodman.
On January 4, 1875, James Comrie of Kurrajong Heights wrote to the NSW Post-Master General in Sydney. He was pleading the case for the establishment of a post office at Kurrrajong Heights.

