Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Learn about koalas and their habitats at a citizen science training day

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Sydney Basin Koala Network (SBKN) is calling on locals to come for a day of citizen science training in Kurrajong on Saturday, August 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News