Learn about koalas and their habitats at a citizen science training day

The Sydney Basin Koala Network (SBKN) is calling on locals to come for a day of citizen science training in Kurrajong on Saturday, August 12.
Led by SBKN and koala ecology experts, Biolink, the day will teach locals how to find koalas, record data, and help koala conservation efforts in the region.
It is a chance to learn from experts and develop the skills to become a Koala Citizen Scientist.
SBKN was established by the Total Environment Centre (TEC) and WIRES, with the aim to protect and expand connected, thriving koala core habitats and corridors across the Sydney Basin.
This training day is just another step in SBKN's advocation for stronger protection of koalas in the Hawkesbury.
"In the last year in the Hawkesbury there have been koala sightings from Bilpin, Kurrajong, Mount Lagoon and Wilberforce right across to St Albans, Upper Colo, and Mogo Creek," said Manager Sydney Bain Koala Network, Stephanie Carrick.
"The Hawkesbury is full of koalas who may have come closer to urban areas after the fires. We want to help the local community find evidence of koalas, and make sure that data is being used by decision makers in government.
"Only last weekend we found koala scats, most likely to be a mother and joey, under a tree at the Bilpin Rest Stop, and last Friday, July 21, a koala was sighted in Grose Vale by a work crew."
A key part of the SBKN project is to record data on koala populations, their habitat and how it connects, which will be used to develop stronger conservation efforts.
The SBKN Citizen Science Training Day will be on Saturday, August 12 from 10am-4pm at 1st Grove Vale Scout Hall, Kurrajong.
It is $25 or free for Hawkesbury locals with the code "KOALACHAMPION". Tickets available at tinyurl.com/4zx2vpeb.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.