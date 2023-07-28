From the Mayor's Desk: Gazette will be missed by all

For 135 years, the Hawkesbury community has relied on the Hawkesbury Gazette for quality, independent news.
For many, it was weekly compulsory reading, informing residents of current affairs, exciting events and local sporting successes.
Sadly, in this new era of digital advancement and financial pressure, the Hawkesbury Gazette will close its doors.
It makes me immensely upset to know that our beloved paper will not be published as of next week.
It is in this regard, that I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt, Finn and Sarah, as well as all of the current and past staff, for their dedication to journalism.
It has been a pleasure to work with you, through the good times and the bad, as you spent your time each week compiling such a well-respected and deeply loved newspaper.
Our local area will be poorer without your voice.
Personally, I have a very fond affection for the Gazette. Back in 2003, I completed my journalism internship for my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree under its very professional watch.
It taught me so much about how to seek stories, interview people and produce work of value. I will cherish these beautiful memories forever.
So, to the team, best of luck in your new ventures and thank you for your contribution to our local community.
In so many ways, you have made a positive difference to countless lives and our gratitude will always remain.