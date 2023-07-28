Hawkesbury Gazette
Our proud history in print

By Michelle Nichols, Hawkesbury Family History Group
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:12am
Original 19th century Gazette Office in George Street, Windsor. Courtesy State Library of NSW.
The first newspaper published in Australia was the Sydney Gazette which appeared in 1803, and was the only regular source recording events in the penal settlement.

