Hawkesbury History: A Post Office for Kurrajong Heights

On the 10 January 1876 John Leidich submitted the report that in the previous ten months he had received 2,693 letters and 90 packets and received 2,508 letters and 2,366 packets. He pointed out that horse feed has increased in price and the steep hill had become very trying for the horse. The heavy going for the two miles on the hills was equivalent to six miles on flat ground. He requested an increase from £20 to £36 for the conveyance of the mail.