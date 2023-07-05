Headspace Hawkesbury has officially found its permanent home in the Richmond Mall complex, 120 Francis Street, Richmond.
Due to open in December, the former location of a Priceline Pharmacy, will be transformed into a full-service Headspace centre by Wentworth Healthcare, provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), closely working with Uniting NSW.ACT.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said a lot of consideration went into finding a suitable site that could deliver a full-service centre, in a location easily accessible to young people.
"I would like to thank Uniting NSW.ACT for their hard work in securing this site so quickly," she said. "Finding an appropriate and accessible building in the Hawkesbury, that met all the criteria needed to open a full-service centre, and that would allow us to open the doors within our planned timeframes, was a challenge."
"The Richmond Mall complex is a great location that is easily accessible for young people as it is close to public transport, local schools, shops and cafes.
"Securing this site is a step in the right direction and allows us to remain on track with opening as planned in December 2023."
With the help of community consultation, Uniting NSW-ACT plan to find a second permanent site in Windsor to facilitate a headspace outreach service two-three days a week.
Federal Macquarie MP, Susan Templeman, said the milestone was significant in ensuring young people across the Hawkesbury could easily access mental health services.
"It's been a long journey since I first started advocating for a headspace in the Hawkesbury back in 2013 and I'm thrilled that Hawkesbury Headspace will be up and running by the end of the year," she said.
"I encourage young people to get involved with the consultation process to make sure the service works best for them."
Over the next couple of months, Uniting NSW.ACT will continue to engage and consult with community members, to ensure the site is youth friendly and creates a safe and welcoming environment.
"We are interested in hearing what needs to be in place for the service to be welcoming, easy to navigate and youth friendly," said said Head of Uniting Recovery, Uniting NSW. ACT, Chantal Nagib.
"There will also be open community consultation opportunities, an online survey, and people can even come and say hello to the co-design team at Hawkesbury Fest in August."
The consultation process to commence co-designing the centre will begin in early July, with young people and the community encouraged to participate and offer insights on how Headspace Hawkesbury will work best for them.
To contribute to the design and functionality of the centre or to stay informed of any upcoming opportunities, register interests via HealthHub at tinyurl.com/cr467by4.
