Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'It is reprehensible': council accused of not protecting koala habitat

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"The wrong decision by council ... wrong decision for koalas," said Total Environment Centre (TEC) Executive Director, Jeff Angel, following Hawkesbury City Council's decision to adhere to the Rural Boundary Clearing Code.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.