Exercise Teak Action 23 takes to the sky from RAAF Base Richmond

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Richmond is one of two locations being used for training exercises as the Australian Defence Force works with United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) during Exercise Teak Action 23.
From Saturday, June 18 to Saturday, July 1, AFSOC's 17th Special Operations Squadron (SOS) will be conducting training exercises with their AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft out of RAAF Base Richmond and around the local area, and from RAAF Base Williamtown and around the Singleton area.
They will use airspace and airfields that are commonly utilised by RAAF aircraft at a low level, including a night-time flying activity ((Monday to Friday, June 26-30).
Aircraft will be departing/returning to RAAF Base Richmond after 10pm.
The exercise will provide an opportunity for Australia and the US to enhance an already close working relationship.
All flying is subject to change due to weather and other aviation considerations.
The Department of Defence said safety, noise reduction and the environment were vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities, and Air Force appreciated the ongoing support of the Hawkesbury community during these training activities.
