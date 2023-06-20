Hawkesbury Gazette
Exercise Teak Action 23 takes to the sky from RAAF Base Richmond

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated June 20 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:00pm
From June 18 to July 1, Exercise Teak Action 23 is being conducted from RAAF Base Richmond. Picture by CPL David Said.
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Richmond is one of two locations being used for training exercises as the Australian Defence Force works with United States Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) during Exercise Teak Action 23.

Local News

