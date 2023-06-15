Pair of BMX riders Glasgow bound for world championships

A pair of Hawkesbury riders have been selected to compete at the 2023 UCI BMX World Championships in August, for a second consecutive year.
Jack Lupton and Kasey Saliba will be travelling to Glasgow, Scotland to represent Australia at the championships.
Lupton will be competing in the Under 12 Boys 20" and Cruiser Classes, while Saliba will compete in the Under 15 Boys 20" Class and the 15-16 Boys Cruiser Class.
Qualification had its challenges for the boys, as they have to travel to Castle Hill BMX Track to train with Brett Scruse from Onfire Training, due to Hawkesbury's track still recovering from previous years' floods.
Lupton's dad, Trent, said it was good to see both boys once again selected for the world championships.
"There's no better accolade, as a father, than to see your kid representing his country," he said.
"For Kasey especially. He was so unlucky not to make the medals (top eight) last year.
"He's a real shot this year, because one of the young kids in Kasey's class, last year finished second in the world and Kasey's been very competitive with him this year.
"So there will be an expectation that Kasey could do very well if he keeps his head together and it all goes his way."
Both boys have been working hard in preparation for the championships, which will continue to ramp up in the coming weeks.
They train with the Onfire Training Group on Thursdays, and each complete regular strength and conditioning work - Saliba with his cousin in Penrith and Lupton with Maddie Croft at Plus Fitness 24/7, McGraths Hill.
Trent said the pair appreciate all of the support they receive from the local community, their personal trainers and Brett Scruse.
The 2023 UCI BMX World Championships are on from August 6 to 13.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
