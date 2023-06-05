Hawkesbury residents called to snap river pics to help monitor its health

All Hawkesbury residents now have the chance to play a part in monitoring the health of the local river system all via the click of a button on their mobile phones.
Launched last week, a River Snap stand at Howe Park, Windsor, calls on visitors to take a photo of the river from the site on their mobile phone and then upload it to a dedicated website via a QR code.
Images uploaded will allow for changes to the river and riparian zone to be tracked over time and provide a better understanding of the health of the river.
The hawkesbury-Nepean River is the largest and one of the most important river systems in the state. It is a complex, living enttity providing habitats for numerous native plant and animal species, fresh drinking water, and supports many of Sydney's industries.
Western Sydney University sustainability co-ordinator Brittany Vermeulen, Dr Michelle Ryan from the School of Science and Hawkesbury Mayor Sarah McMahon recently visited the site.
Councillor McMahon urged residents to get behind the project.
"Our river needs help, so if you become a citizen scientist, you'll be helping one of the most important river systems in Sydney," she said.
"The health of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River has declined due to increasing pressures of a growing population and industrial and agricultural pollution, not to mention the many floods the river has experienced recently.
"Using your smartphone, you can help the Hawkesbury Nepean Waterkeeper Alliance to monitor the health of the Hawkesbury-Nepean River over time."
Dr Ryan serves as the current Waterkeeper for the river.
More River Snap sites will be rolled out at strategic points along the river in coming months.
For more information visit westernsydney.edu.au/harwest/harwest.
