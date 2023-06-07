Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

An experience "that will stay with them for a lifetime": students meet Holocaust survivor Jack Meister

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
June 7 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawkesbury High School Year 12 Modern History students Lorretta, Belle, Joshua, Megan, Xara and Luke meeting Holocaust survivor Jack Meister at the Sydney Jewish Museum. Picture supplied.
Hawkesbury High School Year 12 Modern History students Lorretta, Belle, Joshua, Megan, Xara and Luke meeting Holocaust survivor Jack Meister at the Sydney Jewish Museum. Picture supplied.

Hawkesbury High School Year 12 Modern History students recently had an experience "that will stay with them for a lifetime".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.